Bills add Pittsburgh safety Damar Hamlin in sixth round

With the first of back-to-back picks in the sixth round, the Buffalo Bills added Pittsburgh safety Damar Hamlin with the 212th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While with Pitt, Hamlin recorded 275 tackles, six interceptions, two interceptions, and 21 passes defended in 46 games. Hamlin earned All-ACC Second-Team honors in 2020.

In 2019, Hamlin had the second most tackles on his team with 84 and was third in bass breakups with 10.

Hamlin joins Bills cornerback Dane Jackson as the second defensive back selected from Pitt in as many years.