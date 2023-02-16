Biggest storylines for the Buffalo Bills heading into the 2023 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Welcome to the NFL offseason!

As the Buffalo Bills turn the page to 2023, they have plenty of questions that need to be answered.

Important upcoming NFL dates:

February 21st - Franchise/Transition tag window opens

February 28yh - Scouting Combine begins

March 7th - Franchise/Transition tag deadline

March 13th - Free agency negotiating period begins

March 15th - Free agency officially begins at 4:00 p.m.

March 26th - NFL Owners meetings begin

April 27th - NFL Draft in Kansas City

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia answer some of those questions, as the team gets ready for things to start ramping up.

You can watch the full conversation at the top of the page!