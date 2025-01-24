Big opportunity for Buffalo Bills rookie safety Cole Bishop ahead of AFC Championship

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The week's final practice is in the books for the Buffalo Bills. All that’s left is a plane ride to Kansas City and a shot at redemption in the AFC Championship game, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The guys inside the locker room at One Bills Drive have shown confidence in their preparation all week long.

As we shift the focus to Sunday’s game, you’d love for the Bills to be fully healthy as they prepare for the Chiefs, but that’s not the case.

Head coach Sean McDermott ruled safety Taylor Rapp out for the AFC title game, which means rookie Cole Bishop will start in his place.

It’s a big opportunity for the young safety but the Bills have this guy named Micah Hyde and he’s a reliable figure for Bishop to lean on as he prepares for the most important game of his NFL career.

"Being able to learn from him, he played in this defense for a long time, so he's been my coach if I see something different on the field he's been able to help with that," Bishop told reporters.

"I think Micah has been in a few of these games himself and that experience plus the experience of when the coaches aren't around, Micah is spending time with Cole, it certainly helps," McDermott said.

In other injury news. Taron Johnson and Matt Milano practiced in full today while defensive back Christian Benford is still in concussion protocol and was excused from practice today for personal reasons. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/X9HKKIZ9zI — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 24, 2025

Sunday's AFC Championship game between Buffalo and Kansas City is set for 6:30 p.m. EST. from Arrowhead Stadium.