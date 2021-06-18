Beasley: "If I'm forced into retirement, so be it."

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After Thursday's tweets regarding the NFL's new COVID-19 and vaccine protocols, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley used Twitter to issue his own statement on the COVID-19 vaccine and why he's choosing to not receive it.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

Midway through the statement, Beasley compared receiving the vaccine to "[taking] meds for a leg that isn't broken." He continued to say that he'd "rather take [his] chances with COVID-19 and build up [his] immunity."

Beasley also cites his tenure in the NFL, and where he's at in his career, as the reason for being so outspoken on the NFL's new protocols.

"If I'm forced into retirement, so be it," Beasley wrote. "I feel for [other players] and I'm hoping I'm doing my part to represent you guys well."

For NFL teams, the player vaccination threshold for returns to normalcy is 85 percent. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos, Saints, and Dolphins are the only three teams to have already reached that threshold.