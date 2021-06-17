Watch
Bills WR Cole Beasley: NFLPA "is a joke"

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch during NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Cole Beasley Bills OTAs 2021`
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 16:13:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the NFL released new COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley shared his thoughts on the disparity between guidelines for vaccinated players as opposed to non-vaccinated players.

The differences go beyond team facilities, locker rooms, and common areas; vaccinated players will be allowed to leave the team hotel during trips to road games to see other vaccinated family and friends.

Meanwhile, non-vaccinated players and staff can't even travel with their teammates. Instead, they must travel separately and stay in the team hotel until kickoff.

Beasley shared four tweets on Thursday afternoon, including one that called the NFL Players' Association "a joke." The 10-year veteran says no one is fighting for the players while the NFL is "[given] back the freedom to make the most money possible again."

Only three teams began the 2020 season with fans in the stands; all 32 teams saw limited ticket sales for parts of the whole season. The Bills saw sales limited for the entire season. That loss of revenue played into the reduction of the 2021 salary cap.

This season, though, the Bills will not have any capacity limits in the fall. Buffalo has completed its organized team activities and mandatory minicamps. Training camp will be held at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park in late July.

