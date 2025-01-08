Battle in the Trenches: Buffalo Bills embracing challenge of Denver Broncos defensive line

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has long advocated that winning and losing football games boils down to winning the battle up front.

As the Bills prepare for a stout Denver Broncos defensive line that holds more true than ever.

A quick glance at what Buffalo's offense will be up against, the Broncos defensive line recorded a franchise record 63 sacks in the regular season.

"They're a top team in the NFL in terms of rushing the passer," McDermott said on Wednesday. "You turn the film on and it pops how quickly they get off the ball and how fast they play."

However, on the other side of the ball, Buffalo's offensive line has been among the league's best in terms of protecting their quarterback. It helps to have a mobile guy like Josh Allen who can avoid taking sacks but even he'll tell you how consistent the effort has been from the guys up front blocking for him.

"We've got five guys who are extremely smart, they're talented obviously, and you don't have that type of success with a good o-line," Allen added. "They've been one of the best in the business, I think they're the best and I love those guys."

The old saying "iron sharpens iron" certainly comes into play when comparing these two units and their expected clash come Sunday. For the guys inside the locker room at One Bills Drive, they approach it as another opportunity to showcase why they've been such a consistent unit.

"They have a good group, we have a good group and that's what gets teams to the playoffs is your bigs up front playing well," right tackle Spencer Brown said. "We just got to go out there and do our job."

"We go into every game as an O-line putting the game on our shoulders no matter how good or bad the other team is we put it on us to do our job. And when we do our job we have a great chance to win."