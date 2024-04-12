Ball-hungry persona makes Florida State's Keon Coleman an interesting prospect for Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Standing 6'5" Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is big but his receivers are not. Keon Coleman from Florida State would change that.

“6’4”, 215 pounds, but he was explosive enough to be Florida State’s primary punt returner," ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller told 7 Sports.

Size isn’t everything, if you can’t create separation or bring in contested catches it really doesn’t matter. But Coleman doesn’t have that problem.

“He has what we call that dog in him, where it’s his ball and nobody else’s. He plays bully ball out there. And if you go back and watch the LSU game and other opponents how he bullied some of these defensive backs, at the point of attack and off the line of scrimmage," says CBS Sports HQ draft analyst Emory Hunt. "When the ball is in the air you can’t bump him off the route, he’s going to be physical to fight through that contact and he’s going to go up and get the football.”

Every good general manager will say they take the best player available, regardless of the position, which is a good idea. But there’s also no denying that addressing a need still plays a factor. Coleman is one of those guys that could be both and his fit makes sense in Buffalo.

“So he’s going to be a quarterback's best friend because he has such a wide catch radius and the arrogant hands that we like to say, where if that ball is in the air, it’s in my zip code, and I’m going to get it," Hunt added.

Coleman is expected to be a late first or early second-round pick.