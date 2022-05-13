Are you ready Bills fans? Five prime-time games highlight Bills 2022 season schedule

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills fans are in for a treat this season.. or should we say five treats. According to the team's 2022 schedule which was released Thursday evening, the Bills will be playing in five prime-time games.

It all begins week 1 on Thursday night in Los Angeles for the NFL's season opener and is followed by their first home prime-time game in week 2 when they host the Tennessee Titans in a Monday night matchup. Following a bye week in week 7, the Bills are back in the national spotlight in week 8 when they host Green Bay in a Sunday night game. They'll then play in New England on Thursday night in week 13 before rounding out their prime-time schedule in week 17 when they travel to Cincinnati for Monday night football.

The team's schedule also has them playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Below is the complete 2022 schedule for the Bills:

Preseason

Week 1 - Saturday, August 13th vs. Indianapolis Colts @ 4 p.m.

Week 2 - Saturday, August 20th vs. Denver Broncos @ 1 p.m.

Week 3 -TBD at Carolina Panthers

Week 1:

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

Thursday, September 8th at 8:20 p.m.

Week 2:

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Monday, September 19th at 7:15 p.m.

Week 3:

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

Sunday, September 25th at 1:00 p.m.

Week 4:

Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD

Sunday, October 2nd at 1 p.m.

Week 5:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, October 9th at 1 p.m.

Week 6:

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

Sunday, October 16th at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7:

Bye Week

Week 8:

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, October 30th at 8:20 p.m.

Week 9:

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

Sunday, November 6th at 1:00 p.m.

Week 10:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, November 13th at 1:00 p.m.

Week 11:

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, November 20th at 1:00 p.m.

Week 12:

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Ford Field - Detroit, MI

Thursday, November 24th at 12:30 p.m.

Week 13:

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

Thursday, December 1st at 8:15 p.m.

Week 14:

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, December 11th at 1:00 p.m.

Week 15:

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th at TBD

Week 16:

Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears

Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Saturday, December 24th at 1 p.m.

Week 17:

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Paul Brown Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

Monday, January 2nd at 8:30 p.m.

Week 18:

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th at TBD