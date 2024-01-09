Are the Buffalo Bills good enough to win a Super Bowl?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are four wins away from the ultimate prize. But are they good enough to go all the way?

The Bills, who were 6-6 at the low point of their season and out of the playoffs, have rallied to win five straight games, clinch their fourth straight AFC East title and earn the number two seed in the AFC.

The Bills will now host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in Orchard Park in a Wild Card showdown.

Matt Bove, Howard Simon and Joe Buscaglia weighed in on the Bills' Super Bowl chances Monday on Leading The Charge. You can watch the segment above.