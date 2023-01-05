Watch Now
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

Paycor Stadium lights are illuminated blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the Bill's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 14:44:51-05

(AP - MODIFIED) — The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills announced Thursday morning that the doctors caring for Hamlin said he has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours.

The statement continued on to say: "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, doctors said Hamlin was awake, communicating in writing, and moving his hands and feet.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

