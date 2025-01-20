Another hurdle cleared; Buffalo Bills hold on in AFC Divisional win over Baltimore Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — With their 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, "the city of losers" gets to watch their Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's the city of winners. These people in these towns are winners and I've been here just eight years but I consider this my hometown," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. "This place is different and people here are different. They deserve more than whoever said that about him.

Whether or not they needed to, Buffalo played with a little extra motivation, and that statement from a Baltimore-area radio host was just the short list of things that added fuel to the Bills fire.

"All year, this team has heard we got no talent, we're too small. we can't stop the run; we're not good enough to compete," says Josh Allen during his postgame TV interview with CBS. "We've just put our heads down and worked. I'm so proud of our defense, our offense, special teams. What a complete win."

The next step is a trip to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday the 26th for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in the AFC Championship game.