Another game, another spectacular play from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Just when you thought you'd seen everything that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has to offer in his arsenal. The man pulls yet another rabbit out of his hat.

"Amari Cooper to Josh Allen for the TD!" is a new one 😂 📺: #SFvsBUF on NBC/Peacock

📺: #SFvsBUF on NBC/Peacock

What do you do if you're San Francisco here? Not a whole lot you can do. But after the game Allen and Amari Cooper spoke with reporters on how that play almost broke down but ended up leading to another highlight reel play for this Bills team.

"I kind of threw a bad ball. So I was kind of chasing it and he made a heck of a catch. I chased it to be there, we made eye contact and he pitched so I had to go make a play. It was dope," said Allen.

"I just saw him and figured he wanted the ball so I gave it to him," Cooper adds.

Even head coach Sean McDermott couldn't hide a smile and good laugh after being asked about the play and how he saw it all unfold.

"I just closed my eyes when I saw that. I don't really have words for it other than it's two veteran players that have great symmetry. It's probably something you saw all over backyards in Western New York in the last 48 hours," McDermott says. "They all want to be Josh Allen and Amari Cooper and that's pretty cool."

The Buffalo Bills now improve to 10-2 after maintaining McDermott's impressive post-bye week record and head west to take on the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.