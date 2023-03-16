Another Allen joins the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Allen No.2 is coming to join the Buffalo Bills quarterback room.

Kyle Allen looks to be Josh Allen's newest backup after spending his most recent season with the Houston Texans. Ironically, the same place former Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum just joined.

The new Allen duo are known to be friends spotted via social media hanging out during the offseason.

The new Allen has spent time with the Panthers, Commanders, and Texans, totaling 19 career starts.

