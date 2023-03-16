Watch Now
Another Allen joins the Bills

Browns Texans Football
Eric Gay/AP
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) throws against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Browns Texans Football
Posted at 10:54 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 22:54:04-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Allen No.2 is coming to join the Buffalo Bills quarterback room.

Kyle Allen looks to be Josh Allen's newest backup after spending his most recent season with the Houston Texans. Ironically, the same place former Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum just joined.

The new Allen duo are known to be friends spotted via social media hanging out during the offseason.

The new Allen has spent time with the Panthers, Commanders, and Texans, totaling 19 career starts.

