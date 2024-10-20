Amari Cooper & Keon Coleman shine for Buffalo Bills in win vs. Tennessee Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — You only get one chance at a first impression and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper made the most of his.

After a drop on his first target, Cooper was exceptional in the second half, catching a touchdown on his first catch as a Bill. Cooper finished the game with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, with all four catches coming in the second half.

Traded on Tuesday.

Walkthrough on Wednesday.

First practice Thursday.

Touchdown on Sunday. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RWIkYnABRr — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 20, 2024

"I drove here on Tuesday but I didn't really start to learn the playbook until Wednesday," Cooper said. "You know I do have an impressive memory I think but these playbooks have sometimes hundreds of plays so I knew I wouldn't be able to learn all of them, so I just tried to learn as much as possible and try and be there for the team."

"Any time you have a player of his caliber he demands extra attention, and if you don't we're probably going to throw him the ball," quarterback Josh Allen said.

"It's good to have him here, he made an impact in just four days," head coach Sean McDermott said. "To come out on day five here and execute like he did was impressive and I give him credit."

Cooper was great for the Bills, but so was Keon Coleman. He had a touchdown taken off the board after a scoring review, but still led the way with four catches for 125 yards. It was Coleman's first career game surpassing 100 receiving yards.

"He's a guy that wants the ball," Allen said. "Back side one on one he wants the ball thrown to him and he continues to make plays like that for us, so it's hard not to throw it to him. But he's staying in it, trusting the offense, trusting what's going on, and he made some good plays for us tonight and we're going to need that going forward."

For more on Allen, Coleman, Cooper, and the Bills' defense, you can watch our full breakdown at the top of the page. With their win, the Bills improve to 5-2 on the season.

Next up: @ Seattle Seahawks (4-3), Sunday, 4:25 p.m.