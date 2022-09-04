All eyes soon to be on Los Angeles as Buffalo prepares for season opener

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — It's officially game week in Orchard Park for the Buffalo Bills.

Just four days separate us from kickoff against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the city of angels.

Buffalo held one of the three remaining practices today before they fly out to Los Angeles for Thursday night's game.

7 Sports director Matt Bove was at One Bills Drive this afternoon and recaps all the main story lines you need to know ahead of the season opener.