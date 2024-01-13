AFC Wild Card: Previewing Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers with WTAE's Emily Giangreco

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Ahead of Sunday's AFC Wild Card game between the (2) Buffalo Bills and (7) Pittsburgh Steelers. 7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts caught up with sports anchor/reporter Emily Giangreco from our ABC sister station WTAE in Pittsburgh, to preview the matchup.

How does the loss of All-Pro linebacker TJ Watt affect this Steelers defense? Is the two-headed running back duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren a major concern for the Bills defense?

All of those questions and so much more are answered in the video above.