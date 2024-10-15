'A no brainer': Buffalo Bills make wide receiver splash, trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was clear the Buffalo Bills needed to make a splash at wide receiver and on Tuesday afternoon general manager Brandon Beane pullled the trigger. In a trade with the Cleveland Browns, the Bills added wide receiver Amari Cooper, who will immediately become the Bills top threat in the passing game.

Buffalo sent a third round pick in 2025 and a seventh round pick in 2026 in exchange for Cooper and a 2025 sixth round pick.

WKBW

Cooper, 30, has 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. It has been a quiet start to the season for Cooper, but the Browns have struggled. In 2023, Cooper caught 72 passes for 1250 yards and five touchdowns.

Cooper is in the final year of his current deal and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Bovés take:

This was a no brainer for the Bills. Their wide receiver room was lacking and Cooper will provide an immediate boost. He will also give the other receivers in the room more favorable matchups.

Bills 11-personnel offense: Allen

OL

Cook

Cooper

Shakir

Coleman

Kincaid pic.twitter.com/UHhNK3fBfs — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 15, 2024

In their base offense, I’d imagine Cooper will line up alongside Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as their “top” wide receivers. The Bills will still heavily rotate their weapons on offense, but Cooper might instantly become their most dangerous.

Cooper’s contract made this a move the Bills could actually pull off because prior to the season the Browns converted his salary to a signing bonus. Cooper will cost the Bills just $806,000 for the remainder of the season.