7 impressive players from Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — After allowing a field goal on the opening drive, the Bills scored three consecutive touchdowns and never looked back. Buffalo knocked off Denver 42-15 in their second exhibition game to win their 10th straight preseason game.

7 players that impressed during the Bills' preseason game against the Broncos:

Josh Allen

Josh Allen is still very good at football. To the dismay of many fans, Allen saw preseason action against the Broncos and quickly made his presence felt. Allen was a perfect 3-for-3 for 45 yards and a touchdown. After a ridiculous pass to Gabe Davis for the Bills' first touchdown, Allen took off his helmet and had the rest of the afternoon off. It's a safe bet that the next time we see Allen on the field in a game it will be on September 8 against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Zack Moss

After a forgettable 2021 season, Zack Moss is back with a vengeance. On Saturday, Moss found the end zone twice as he continues to string together impressive weeks. After some questioned whether Moss would make the 53-man roster, he appears to be a virtual lock along with Devin Singletary and James Cook.

James Cook

Speaking of Cook, he also had an impressive day, rushing for 38 yards and adding 12 receiving yards. Cook's most impressive play came on a carry where he hit the hole for a 19-yard gain. Between Cook, Moss, and Singletary, it was an all-around impressive day for the Bills' first-team running backs against the Broncos second and third-team defense.

Case Keenum

Case Keenum had more turnovers last week than he had incomplete passes on Saturday. Against the Broncos, the Bills backup quarterback was lethal, completing 16 of 18 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. Unlike in the Bills' preseason debut, Keenum had a chance to work with plenty of starters, and he took advantage of the opportunity. While Barkley also had a strong outing, it's clear Keenum is the favorite to win the backup job as the team gets ready for the regular season.

O.J. Howard

It hasn't been an overly impressive summer for the newest member of the Bills tight end room but he had a strong outing Saturday. Howard reeled in three catches, including a touchdown. With Knox unavailable for Saturday's game, neither Tommy Sweeney nor Quintin Morris did much to leapfrog Howard on the depth chart.

Jaquan Johnson

When given the opportunity, Jaquan Johnson seems to always step up. With Jordan Poyer sidelined and Micah Hyde given the afternoon off, Johnson once again had a strong outing and proved his value as a primary backup. With the responsibility the Bills give their safeties, Johnson is a nice insurance policy if anything were to happen to Poyer or Hyde.

Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips

We've spent plenty of time discussing the addition of Von Miller, and rightfully so, but we shouldn't forget about Lawson and Phillips. In 2019 when both players were last in Buffalo, the duo had arguably their best seasons as pros. With Leslie Frazier still calling the shots and an even more talented roster, it's not unreasonable to think these two can once again be difference makers. They both had strong outings in limited action on Saturday and will likely thrive in rotational roles once the games start counting.