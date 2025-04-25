6 guys to keep your eyes on as Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins for Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — With their first-round selection of Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, the Buffalo Bills checked off a glaring need on the defensive side of their roster.

As we look ahead to day two of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bills own two second-round picks (56, 62) so here's six players we're keeping our eyes on as potential targets.

1. Xavier Watts, Safety, Notre Dame

- Bove: If the Bills want a true ball hawk, Watts should be very high on their list. Safety isn't the Bills' biggest need after drafting Cole Bishop in the second round last season, but the combo of Bishop and Watts could be a strong duo for years to come. And we know how the Bills love their safeties.

2. TJ Sanders, Defensive Tackle, South Carolina

- Bove: When speaking with ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, he said Sanders is a perfect fit for the Bills.

"He's another that I think they are very high on," Reid said of Sanders with the Bills. "He's a bit undersized but really disruptive, really stout at the point of attack as a run defender. He's that true penetrator, that guy that can be a wrecking ball that can get up the field really quickly too, and I think that's something they really need in Buffalo."

3. Kyle Williams, Wide Receiver, Washington State

- Bove: I mean, how could the Bills not be interested in Kyle Williams. Almost every draft expert we've spoken with the since the NFL Combine has brought up Williams. His speed, acceleration, and versatility would be a great addition to the Bills wide receiver room. He's a rising prospect and while the second round may be a bit early to take him, there's not a great chance he lasts until day three. Potentially this could be a player the Bills try and move up for in the third round by sending a fourth round pick and fifth round pick to a team that is looking to add more picks.

4. Alfred Collins, Defensive Tackle, Texas

- Dom: When I spoke with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller at the NFL Combine this year, he rattled off a few defensive tackles that would be available beyond day one that fit the Bills needs. Alfred Collins from Texas was one of them. At 6'6" and 332 pounds, that man is a "people-mover" and plugs a hole (no pun intended) where the Bills need.

5. Josaiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan

- Dom: No Von Miller, no problem. But with AJ Epenesa on the last year of his deal, it's time to find a potential replacement. On day two, Michigan's Josaiah Stewart will be a name to watch. He has below-average size at 6'1", so he's built a lot like 2024 draft pick Javon Solomon. He's shown that he can make up for that lack of size with his speed rush and ability to disrupt in the backfield. Michigan had a fierce defensive line this past season, and he was a staple in that group.

6. Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

- Dom: An all-SEC 2nd-Team selection, Swinson is another intriguing edge rusher that Buffalo could very much use in their defensive line group. As an LSU fan, I got to watch a bit of Swinson this past season, and what stood out to me was his aggressiveness. He's hungry to make the "big-play." However, sometimes that burned him against blocking schemes that forced him way out of the pocket. If he can harness that, I think he'll mold into a very good edge rusher in the NFL.