5 unsung heroes from the Bills wild-card win against the Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Sunday’s wild-card win wasn’t without stress for the Bills. Despite a 17-point lead in the second quarter, the Bills found themselves trailing 24-20 early in the second half. Thanks to the play of some unsung heroes, the Bills were able to squeak out a win.

Kaiir Elam:

Elam’s best game as a pro came on the biggest stage. The Bills rookie had two passes defended and a game-changing interception in the third quarter. In addition to the pick, Elam broke up the Dolphins final offensive play on a pass intended for Tyreek Hill. Elam suffered a leg cramp on the aforementioned play but if he’s good to go in the divisional round, he’s earned an expanded role.

Kaiir Elam changed the game today. Made a few massive plays. Without him, we’re probably talking about a different outcome. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 15, 2023

Gabe Davis:

What is it about Gabe Davis in the playoffs? As a rookie, he had a huge day against the Colts in the wild-card round. Last year, he made playoff history with his four-touchdown game against the Chiefs. And on Sunday, he followed it up with six catches, 113 yards, and a touchdown. If the Bills are going to make a run, they’ll need someone not named Stefon Diggs to step up. Against the Dolphins, that was Gabe Davis.

Gabe Davis plays at another level in the playoffs. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 15, 2023

Tremaine Edmunds:

It’s hard not to be impressed with Edmunds play as of late. He made multiple splash plays on Sunday, including a huge stop on third down when he perfectly timed a pass to Salvon Ahmed.

Matt Milano:

Just like Edmunds, Milano was exceptional. The AP All-Pro led the way on defense with 10 total tackles, eight solo tackles, and two sacks. Milano uncharacteristically missed a tackle on a Dolphins third down conversion, but besides that play, he shined on Sunday.

Devin Singletary:

Despite having only 10 carries, Devin Singletary managed to seal the win. His seven-yard carry on the 3rd and 7 kept the ball away from the Dolphins for one last-second effort. At 4.8 yards per carry, Singletary didn’t blow anyone away with his day, but he was clutch when it mattered most.