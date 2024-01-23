5 takeaways from Buffalo Bills season ending press conferences

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — When Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott hold their season-ending press conferences it's a reminder that it's time to start shifting into offseason mode. There will be news from the team over the next few months, but it will be mostly quiet until the NFL Combine and free agency in late February and mid-March.

Here are my five biggest takeaways following Tuesday's press conferences:

Here to stay

If you thought Sean McDermott's time with the Bills would be in question, think again.

McDermott said he hasn't had any conversations with Bills owner Terry Pegula. Bills GM Brandon Beane praised McDermott for his ability to turn their season around after a slow start and still believes McDermott is the guy that can lead them to the Super Bowl.

"That's what I go to bed thinking about in terms of taking another step," McDermott said. "I'm pretty goal-oriented and the ultimate goal is winning a world championship."

Coordinator Conversation

The Bills enter the offseason with no offensive or defensive coordinator. But that may soon change.

On offense, Joe Brady has impressed in his two months on the job. He has the support of quarterback Josh Allen and impressed McDermott during his nine games calling plays.

"I thought Joe did a really nice job," McDermott said. "Building great communication, collaboration, a vibe with Josh, and then I think you saw the results of that."

Brady coached nine games for the Bills as interim offensive coordinator and has interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job. If I were a betting man, I'd say he's back in a full-time role next season.

As for the defense, linebackers coach Bobby Babich reportedly interviewed for the defensive coordinator job with the Giants. If the Bills want to keep Babich, he may need a promotion. While coaching the linebackers Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, and Tremaine Edmunds thrived. Prior to moving to linebackers Babich coached safeties and worked with Poyer and Hyde.

End of an Era?

It sure sounds like the Bills could have two new starting safeties next season. Things could change, but Micah Hyde has an expiring contract and is taking time to reflect. Jordan Poyer has one year left on his deal.

I asked Sean McDermott what Micah Hyde has meant to his team. Here's part of his answer on Hyde [and Jordan Poyer] & how they've changed the Bills from the day they arrived #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/n9yTx8aClD — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 23, 2024

Here's what Sean McDermott had to say about his longtime safety duo, which for several years was considered the top combination in the league.

Moving parts

This is just my read on the situation, but I think we've seen Gabe Davis' last game with the Bills. The way Brandon Beane talked about Davis hitting the market combined with what Davis said at locker cleanout day leads me to believe he'll be playing for a new team next year.

Gabe Davis plans on heading to free agency. He said he’s not closing any doors and is open to coming back. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 22, 2024

The same cannot be said about Daquan Jones. Like Davis, Jones is on an expiring contract, but it feels like he's a more likely player to return. I'd say the same about

Reasons for optimism

The last 48 hours have been very doom and gloom for most of the fanbase. The frustration and criticism of the team's direction is justified after another season failing to reach the AFC Championship. Expectations change and every year with Josh Allen is a missed opportunity if you don't win it all. That may sound extreme, but he's that good and has elevated his play when the games matter most.

And so have some other players that have me still feeling optimistic about their outlook in 2024.

Khalil Shakir played his best football in the playoffs. Over the last few months he's emerged as a reliable option for the offense and his role will only grow. James Cook also had a really solid season and is firmly the Bills' top running back for the next two seasons.

O'Cyrus Torrence started every game for the Bills this season. As a rookie that is beyond impressive. There were times when Torrence's play was inconsistent, but he was still an above-average guard with the potential to become elite at the position.

Christian Benford is a versatile player who has far exceeded expectations. With Benford entering his third season the Bills should have a player that can handle a full-time starting role at cornerback. If Tre'Davious White and Rasul Douglas are both healthy the Bills could also consider a move to safety for Benford.

Terrel Bernard was the Bills' most pleasant surprise of the 2023 season. He went from a backup with questions to a legitimate star on defense. Pairing him with Matt Milano should lead to some great things for years to come.