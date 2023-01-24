5 takeaways from Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the calendar turns to the offseason, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane will shift his focus to a new season. But how close are the Bills and what moves need to be made to bring the franchise their first Super Bowl?

Five takeaways from Beane's season-ending press conference:

Beane prepared to stand firm:

After listening to the Bills GM speak for nearly an hour on Tuesday, it's clear he doesn't believe the team needs a massive makeover. Perhaps that's just posturing from the man in charge, but he said multiple times they won't overreact to a team that won 13 games this past season. Tweaks are certainly needed, but not an overhaul.

Coordinator questions:

With plenty of questions about the future of both Leslie Frazier and Ken Dorsey, Beane doesn't sound like someone preparing for a change. He specifically referenced helping Dorsey grow as he heads into his second year as offensive coordinator. While it never felt super likely the Bills would make a change with either coordinator, it feels even less plausible now.

Brandon Beane's evaluation of both Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier after this past season #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/dJ5tbEvHGk — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 24, 2023

Up against the salary cap:

Beane and his staff will need some creativity as they navigate the salary cap for 2023. The Bills GM said he doesn't know exactly what the salary cap will be next season, but he does know they'll need to lower their player payroll. Restructuring big contracts will be the most obvious avenue for the Bills' front office but they'll also need to make some tough decisions on pending free agents.

Edmunds and Poyer:

The toughest decisions for Beane and company will be centered around safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. There's no denying the Bills would love to have both players back, but can they afford to? Beane did mention the franchise tag as a possible option for Edmunds, but says the cap hit could be inflated because edge rushing linebackers [like Von Miller] are factored into the salary with a player like Edmunds.

It could be a quieter offseason:

Speaking of Von Miller, that was the big splash for the Bills last March. Beane said multiple times he doesn't anticipate any big moves like that this year, but that's also what he said during this same press conference one year ago. That being said, with the Bills already past the projected cap for the upcoming season, it's reasonable to think the Bills will focus on role players and not franchise altering superstars.

You can watch Beane's full press conference at the top of the page.