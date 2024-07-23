5 players to watch as the Buffalo Bills begin training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills begin training camp at St. John Fisher University the team looks much different than it has in recent memory.

Sure, there are the mainstays like Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano, and Dawson Knox, but on both sides of the ball there will be new faces fighting for jobs as starters and to make the 53-man roster.

Here are the five players I'm most intrigued by as we get ready to head to Rochester:

Keon Coleman

Picking Coleman as one of my five players to watch almost feels like cheating. He is the most obvious answer and the guy who will likely draw the most attention from the minute he steps on the field.

Fair or not, Coleman has a big personality and even bigger expectations as the Bills top pick in 2024. It was clear during minicamp and OTAs that Coleman can play, the question is how long it will take him to earn Josh Allen's trust. It's important to have patience with Coleman, but he's got an opportunity to make an impact immediately and that starts with a strong camp.

Jack Browning

Not to be confused with Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning, the Bills signed Jack as an undrafted free agent in April. Browning took over all the kicking duties at San Diego State after the Bills drafted Matt Araiza in 2022. Browning can punt, kick field goals, and be a kickoff specialist.

Tyler Bass' job as the primary kicker is safe, but Browning can beat Sam Martin as the Bills' punter. He has an uphill battle, but if Browning has a strong summer, the Bills may value his versatility and upside after Martin's inconsistent 2023.

Von Miller

It's crazy transitioning from an undrafted free-agent punter to a first-ballot hall-of-famer but here we are. Von Miller is one of the biggest wild cards in the NFL this season. After the worst year of his career, Miller's range of outcomes in 2024 is a mystery.

Von Miller will have ___ sacks in 2024? #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vNjtKYHvXM — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 22, 2024

What we do know is that Miller can't be worse this year than he was last year. Given his contract, the Bills need him to produce, but after setting the bar so low in 2023, any contributions he makes could be viewed as a pleasant surprise. It's unrealistic to think Miller can once again be a double-digit sack player, but if he can get six or seven sacks I believe the Bills would be happy given his age and the circumstance.

Kaiir Elam

Elam hasn't lived up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick, but as he enters his third season he's got plenty of positive momentum. With Rasul Douglas absent for most of the Bills' voluntary off-season workouts Elam had a chance to step into a bigger role for a few weeks and he made the most of it. Elam won't dethrone Douglas or Benford permanently, but if he can be a strong No. 3 corner the Bills will consider that as a positive step as he continues to develop as a player.

KJ Hamler

With all the changes at wide receiver Hamler is the guy who has flown the most under the radar. A former second-round pick, Hamler has speed and brings big-play ability but has been plagued by injuries since the 2020 season. After playing in 13 games as a rookie, Hamler has played just 10 games since. If he can stay healthy, Hamler gives the Bills a skill set they don't otherwise have, but he needs to have a strong camp to even be in consideration. As it currently stands, I believe the six wide receivers the Bills will keep are Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Valdes-Scantling, Mack Hollins, and Chase Claypool. But don't count out Hamler just yet, especially if he can catch a few deep passes from Allen at St. John Fisher.