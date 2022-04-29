5 players the Buffalo Bills could target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — After months of questions surrounding the cornerback situation in Buffalo, the Bills have addressed the position. On Thursday, GM Brandon Beane moved up two spots to select Flordia cornerback Kaiir Elam with the 23rd overall pick. The selection fills an immediate need for the Bills while still providing value.

But what positions should the Bills look to address on day two?

Five players the Bills could be targetting:

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

If Hall slips to No. 57 this would be a no brainer for the Bills. Here's the problem: he likely won't fall that far. Hall is viewed by many as the top running back in this draft class and could've been the pick at No. 25 if the Bills stayed put. If Hall starts to slip in the early second round, I wouldn't be shocked if Beane tried to jump up the board for the second consecutive day to add an immediate playmaker for the offense.

George Pickens, WR, Gerogia

Pickens would bring immediate height to relatively small wide receiver room in Buffalo. At 6'3" and 195 pounds, Pickens has a large catch radius and is a deep threat mismatch. Pickens had only five catches for 107 yards in 2021 coming off an ACL injury but offers plenty of upside. The Bills are in a position to take a chance on a player with a high ceiling thanks to the depth they currently boast at wide receiver.

James Cook, RB, Georgia

Kenneth Walker from Michigan State might be the better pure runner but Cook provides the pass-catching ability the Bills covet. Cook would compliment Devin Singletary this season with the potential to be a strong running mate for years to come. Cook's size might limit him from becoming a bell cow down the road but his big-play ability would make the Bills offense that much more dangerous.

Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor

With Jordan Poyer's future uncertain the Bills could justify taking a safety on day two of the draft. Pitre can play all over the field and would provide solid depth in the defensive backfield. Safety isn't a position the Bills need but with Pitre's skillset, Leslie Frazier could likely find opportunities to get the young DB on the field in the box or to stop the run.

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Skyy Moore is a big play waiting to happen. In 2021 with Western Michigan, Moore had 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Moore is still available in the second round, he could be a long term option at slot receiver.