5 players that impressed in the Buffalo Bills Preseason opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Preseason games are all about players fighting for roster spots and starting jobs. With almost all of their starters seeing action on Saturday the Bills had several players make an impression and help their chances at earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

5 players that impressed in the Bills Preseason opener:

James Cook

The sample size was small, but Cook made the most of his limited work on Saturday. Cook had four carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and saw his day end after just two offensive possessions. Cook had already emerged as the leader in the clubhouse to be the Bills' feature running back this season and made a strong first impression to start the preseason.

Let James Cook ™ — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 12, 2023

Matt Barkley

Barkley was nearly perfect against the Colts. Barkley finished the day completing 14 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. After a slow first half from the offense led by Kyle Allen, Barkley brought a spark to the group and led his team to a win. It’s probably too early to make a determination who will win the backup job but Allen is not a slam dunk. When asked if it was a open competition behind Josh Allen, Bills head coach Sean McDermott responded with an emhpatic "yes".

Matt Barkley today pic.twitter.com/DXgoBkzJVe — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 12, 2023

Tim Settle

After a somewhat disappointing first season in Buffalo, Tim Settle started his second year strong. Sure, it was just a preseason game, but Settle made his presence felt with a really strong stretch of plays in the second quarter. It started with Settle beating his man and sacking Gardner Minshew for a big loss. On the next play, Settle once again blew up his assignment and created pressure, allowing fellow defensive linemen Boogie Basham to get a sack. The defensive line room is crowded and if Settle keeps the momentum going he should once again find himself on the 53-man roster come late August.

Two really impressive plays from Tim Settle.



Gets a sack on the first play, paves the way for a Basham sack on the next. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 12, 2023

Dane Jackson

Jackson is the guy who won’t go away. It’s eerily similar to what the Bills had with Levi Wallace for several years.

Just two minutes into Saturday’s game, Jackson intercepted Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and set up the Bills first touchdown of the day. It was a poor decision by Richardson, but Jackson made the play. Jackson played only five snaps, but the time away from the field may say more than anything about his potential status as a starter.

As for Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, they both took penalties during their opportunities in the first half and both played into the third quarter. This competition isn’t done, but Jackson looks like the favorite to win the job opposite Tre’Davious White.

“One thing about Dane, he’s always going to make a play,” Damar Hamlin said with a smile.

Sean McDermott

Okay, I know, McDermott isn’t a player, but I was impressed with the plays he dialed up for the defense on Saturday. We’ve heard coaches who worked with McDermott in the past call him an “aggressive” play caller and he displayed that Saturday. It’s the preseason, so there is only so much to take from the Bills defensive game plan, but the added responsibility didn’t seem to impact the Bills in a negative way.