2022 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Three

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills returned to St. John Fisher for day three of training camp Tuesday.

Tuesday's practice was a closed practice, which meant no fans were in attendance for the first time this camp.

On the injury front, wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow did not practice. Both have general tightness/soreness and are considered day-to-day.

On Sunday, Cornerback Tre'Davious White, offensive lineman Ike Boettger and defensive lineman Eli Ankou were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and offensive lineman Rodger Saffold was placed on the non-football injury list. There were changes to their status Tuesday.

in the shop pic.twitter.com/DKBHgITpLl — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 26, 2022

After practice wrapped up for the day Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Micah Hyde spoke to the media and addressed several topics. You can watch both press conferences in full above.

In addition, Sports Director Matt Bove was able to tell us how "turkey burger time" has been an unexpected storyline early on in training camp. You can find the full story on the prestigious patties here.