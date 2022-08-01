2022 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Seven

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a day off on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field at St. John Fisher University Monday for day seven of training camp.

After an injury caused him to leave practice on Friday, safety Micah Hyde was back on the practice field Monday in full pads. He missed just one day of practice. Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, who was previously excused for personal reasons, was also back on the practice field Monday. Defensive lineman Tim Settle did not practice Monday due to soreness.

During practice, tight end Tommy Doyle went down and was tended to by trainers. He walked off on his own after about a minute.

The big play of the day came when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dropped into coverage and picked off quarterback Josh Allen.

According to Sports Director Matt Bove, the defense was once again winning the day.

A few plays later, Allen finds OJ Howard up the seam for a huge gain. Perfect play by Allen to move the safety with his eyes, and then connect with Howard. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 1, 2022

According to Bove, one of the big takeaways from the first week of training camp has been how close defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Von Miller have become, spending plenty of time working with each other at practice.

Much has been made of Von Miller's impact on the young DEs but he's quickly become close with Ed Oliver. These two are spending plenty of time with working with each other at practice. Mitch Morse said Oliver & Miller lining up next to each other is a cheat code #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/FCz5XBUSDR — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 1, 2022

"If you ever put him [Von Miller] on the same side as Ed, it’s almost like cheating" - Mitch Morse



👀 #BillsMafia @WKBW https://t.co/h7mdmegkpR — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 1, 2022

Oliver and rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam spoke to the media after practice, you can watch their full press conferences above.