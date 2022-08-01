Watch Now
2022 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Seven

Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver speaks at training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Aug 01, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a day off on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field at St. John Fisher University Monday for day seven of training camp.

After an injury caused him to leave practice on Friday, safety Micah Hyde was back on the practice field Monday in full pads. He missed just one day of practice. Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, who was previously excused for personal reasons, was also back on the practice field Monday. Defensive lineman Tim Settle did not practice Monday due to soreness.

During practice, tight end Tommy Doyle went down and was tended to by trainers. He walked off on his own after about a minute.

The big play of the day came when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dropped into coverage and picked off quarterback Josh Allen.

According to Sports Director Matt Bove, the defense was once again winning the day.

According to Bove, one of the big takeaways from the first week of training camp has been how close defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Von Miller have become, spending plenty of time working with each other at practice.

You can find more from Bove on the Oliver and Miller connection here.

Oliver and rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam spoke to the media after practice, you can watch their full press conferences above.

