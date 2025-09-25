'Don't plan on changing much’: New temporary operator to take over Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls businessman will temporarily take over operations of the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion starting October 1, ending weeks of uncertainty about the community rink's future.

In an exclusive interview, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced that Jerry Puleo, president of 16 Athletics in Niagara Falls, will serve as the temporary operator after the current operator was removed due to outstanding debts and contract disputes.

"I can guarantee that on October 1, there will be an operator in the ice pavilion," Restaino said.

Puleo, who already operates a youth baseball complex in Niagara Falls, reached out to the mayor last Friday, offering to help keep the rink open for local families and children.

"A lot of the familes started reaching out to me, asking me if I could help," Puleo said. "I sent an email to the mayor saying I'm willing to help any way I can keep the ice rink open for the kids. He responded immediately. He's been nothing but great to work with.”

The mayor removed the current operator, Mike Carella, president of Niagara Sports Tournaments, who has operated the pavilion for 14 years. According to Restaino, Carella owes the city $1.4 million and failed to provide an updated calendar of events.

However, Carella claims the mayor never signed a new contract with him when it expired in 2019.

“The mayor's derelict of duty -- never signed a contract with us, never said we owed money, until you go against him. When you go after the mayor of Niagara Falls, he's vindictive and he will do anything he can to end you personally," Carella told 7 News earlier this week.

“How do you respond to those comments?” I asked the mayor.

“He's wrong,” replied Restiano.

The mayor pulled out a document indicating the debt owed to the city.

“Here's a document that indicates what he would customarily pay pursuant to whether there is or isn't an agreement and there's controversy relative to that," Restaino said. "But whether there is or is not an agreement, one thing there isn't is the opportunity for a profit-making entity to have a venue for free. I can assure the public as well that we’re not going to allow or let this happen again. It won't happen again where taxpayers are subsidizing a for-profit business. That's never a good idea.”

Earlier this month, the Falls City Council voted against the mayor's request for proposal to hire an Albany-based operator, saying they didn't believe the company had the right experience to operate the ice center.

Falls city Council member Donta Miles told 7 News that the proposal called there were “falsehoods” in the bid that created a “red flag” for lawmakers.

“The mayor was OK with misleading a lot of people,” Miles stated.

But parents, like Toni Tierney, whose son skates at the rink, told 7 News on Wednesday that she trusted the current operator and felt the mayor wasn’t being transparent.

“I feel like there's back-door things happening, and I feel like what we're really asking for is transparency, and for communication and for our voices to be heard,” Tierney said.

Puleo promised that families and children who rely on the rink for hockey will see continuity in operations under his management.

"We don't plan on changing much," Puleo said. "When it comes to the day-to-day operations, the management team is going to be different, because that's going to be our team. But, the kids, they'll be fine."

Restaino said coaches, tournaments, and leagues have already been notified about the transition and can expect operations to continue as normal.

The current operator must vacate the facility by September 30, with Puleo taking over operations the following day.

