NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls' Hyde Park Ice Pavilion will remain open, but who will run the beloved community rink remains unresolved.

In July, police unexpectedly turned away hockey players arriving for camp after city officials said the facility had closed. After the closure, the rink was reopened, allowing the camp to proceed as scheduled.

City administrators said NST had been operating without a formal contract for several years and opened a competitive bidding process.

WATCH: Hyde Park Ice Pavilion to stay open with temporary operator

Hyde Park Ice Pavilion to stay open with temporary operator

Mayor Robert Restaino recommended awarding management to Legacy Hospitality, but on September 17, the City Council voted 3–2 against the plan.

Councilmember Donta Myles said the priority was "keeping the place open, but making sure that it's run by people that we trust, the people that have been taking care of us and taking care of this pavilion for 14 plus years."

After the vote, the mayor initially announced the rink would close at the end of the month. Days later, however, City Hall posted that the pavilion would stay open under an interim operator while talks with Legacy continue. Officials have not identified the temporary team.

I have reached out to Mayor Robert Restaino's office, but I have not yet heard back.