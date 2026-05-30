NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new North Tonawanda restaurant is opening on Tonawanda Island, marking the next step in the area’s development. Ducky's Waterfront Grill will be open for all to enjoy this week.

Ducky's Waterfront Grill will also hold a soft opening on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., with a grand opening on Tuesday at its location outside the Smith Boys Marina.

WATCH: ‘There is a need’: New waterfront grill to open Tuesday on Tonawanda Island in North Tonawanda

‘There is a need’: New waterfront grill to open Tuesday on Tonawanda Island in North Tonawanda

"It's really the next phase of our city's evolution," Mayor Austin Tylec said in February.

Tonawanda Island has been Tylec's top priority heading into his second term. In February, a $30-plus million mixed-use development was announced for the island. The new restaurant is the latest addition to that vision.

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Ducky's Waterfront Grill is owned by Ricky and Denise Cotto and their partner George Panayiotacopoulos. The trio tells me they have years of experience in the restaurant industry, but now they’re taking on ownership for the first time.

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"I’ve been a general manager at Mexican restaurants. I have been a server, bartender," Denise said. "It gives us an opportunity to put our touch to it, put our own flair.”

Denise says the wide-ranging menu reflects the backgrounds of the ownership group.

"There's some Puerto Rican touches, because [Ricky and I] are Puerto Rican, and there's Greek because [George] is Greek,” Denise said.

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Panayiotacopoulos will serve as lead chef, with menu items including chicken souvlaki salads, stuffed banana peppers and bacon cheeseburgers.

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Q: "Why Tonawanda Island? What about this spot really caught your eye?

Denise: “I think the fact that there's nothing here. Talking to people, we found out that there is a need.”

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Despite the restaurant being located at Smith Boys Marina, it is open for anybody to stop by and eat.

"It is accessible to everybody. Anyone can come, grab something to eat and enjoy the sunset," Denise said.

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