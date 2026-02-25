'A catalyst': North Tonawanda takes step closer to Tonawanda Island redevelopment

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec says the city has taken another step toward his goal of the Tonawanda Island redevelopment, saying a new state grant can be a "catalyst" for island-wide growth.

Development is underway on Tonawanda Island in North Tonawanda, where the old Niagara County Fire Training Center at 78 Bridge Street is being transformed into a three-story mixed-use building.

"Basically, a 30-plus million-dollar mixed-use development, with 80+ rental units," Tylec said.

The city also secured $2.5 million in funding to support the effort, not just at 78 Bridge Street, but across the island. He says this plot of land is just the beginning.

"What's really critical about the grant is that it's a catalyst for the rest of the island. 30 plus acres, most, if not all of it privately owned, and what we're trying to do here is expand capacity to help other neighboring parcels or adjacent parcels, but also support this development with 80 plus units," Tylec said.

According to Tylec’s Facebook, "This funding advances a $5.6 million infrastructure project that will upgrade water and sewer systems, storm drainage, utilities, sidewalks, and roadways. Improvements needed to support new housing, business investment, and public waterfront access."

He also added, "The infrastructure work will be delivered through a public/private partnership with VisoneCo Site Development, which will construct and finance the full $5.6 million infrastructure project. This approach allows the City to move forward without issuing new debt or placing long-term financial obligations on taxpayers."

Tylec estimates that the long-term economic potential of a fully developed Tonawanda Island is extremely significant.

"It has been estimated at over half a billion dollars of investment, so we could imagine increasing the city's population by 1,000+," Tylec said.

Back in November, Tylec told me Tonawanda Island was top of mind for him following reelection.

"It's really the next phase of our city's evolution," he said.

Construction on the 78 Bridge Street development is expected to start this summer

