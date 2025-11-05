NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda experienced a political shift on Election Day as Democrats gained control of the city's Common Council, now aligning with re-elected mayor Austin Tylec.

All four Democratic candidates running for the city council defeated their Republican opposition, three of whom were incumbents.

The council flip represents a major change in North Tonawanda's political landscape, allowing Tylec to work alongside a Democrat-controlled council for the first time during his time in office.

'People love what we've been doing': North Tonawanda re-elects Mayor; Democrats win council majority

I spent the day with Tylec to ask him what residents should expect from him over the next four years.

Q: “Mayor, back for another term. Initial emotions of being reelected for your second term?”

Tylec: “It's exciting. I think what it really shows is people love what we've been doing the last four years, and they're excited about the next four years.”

Q: “And you really ran away with the election. Why do you feel the people here made the right choice?”

Tylec: “Well, we've had a record of results, you know, record of development, infrastructure improvements, business growth, housing growth, you name it. We've touched almost every aspect of improving our city, and we've really set the foundation to build on that over the next few years. And I think people really like the energy in North Tonawanda, and I'm really honored to be elected again to serve.”

Q: “Four years down, why run for another four?”

Tylec: “I want to see projects finished a lot of times in government; projects take a few years to complete. A lot of work is in them, a lot of money, right? And I want to make sure that projects get completed, that we initiate other initiatives throughout the city that we want to address, and just continue to build on it.”

Q: “You have pretty much an entirely new city council coming in, almost all of them are going to be of your same political party. Now, how does that change things for you?”

Tylec: “It doesn't change much for my office, we're going to continue to do the work we've been doing over the last few years. I will say that the team really ran a clean campaign. That was, as I'm told, one of the biggest pieces. We didn't run smears. We didn't mislead or lie. We ran on facts, accomplishments and a plan moving forward. And I think the people of our community really understood that, embraced it and trusted that. You know, we have a lot to look forward to in the next few years.”

Q: “Do you think [matching political parties] will make things run more smoothly here in the city?”

Tylec: “Definitely. I mean, we have great departments that have worked with my office for so many different projects, the day-to-day, people who really make sure things are getting done. We've hit some walls with the current council at times. It's okay to hit those walls, but having the ability now to create dialog, cooperation, working together, not just with my office, departments, but community members, businesses. It'll be refreshing to see a new perspective on the legislative body. And you know, in the end, I don't think that people elected a party. I don't see red and blue. It doesn't matter to me. In the end, it's here to serve the people, but people elected individuals that care about our community, that have their own vision, their own thoughts, and I'm really excited for the next few years.”

Q: “Next four years in North Tonawanda, what can people expect?”

Tylec: “We have a new aquatic facility that should be completed next year. We have over $10 million in infrastructure improvements that will be made throughout the city. We are going to be completing our meter replacement program, which has been a huge success. And, we're going to go after these absentee landlords even more than we have before. We are breaking ground on Tonawanda Island with the first mixed-use development at 78 Bridge Street, which is an exciting catalyst project for many years to come. What we see is a half-billion-dollar investment in the island's growth, and we're going to continue to just uplift our businesses. That's the biggest piece. That's the economic driver of our city. We're focusing not just downtown, but along Oliver Street, with over $3 million in walkability enhancements. The center of our city, not just the pool, but we are working with the new owner of Mid City Plaza to bring new businesses there. They've already made major investments in facade improvements and the parking lot there. That's really exciting. And you know, we have an exciting few years ahead of us. Now, I don't make all the decisions. There are going to be these new council members that will have visions of their own, and I'm excited to hear more about what they want to prioritize, how my office departments can help them do that, because I'm sure there's a bit of a learning curve right now, but that's okay. We're here to work. We're here to work for the people and get it done.”

Q: “If you had to pick just one project, what would you say is the top priority over the next four years?”

Tylec: “I really would say Tonawanda Island. That really looks to be something we can expand on and really plan 10 years ahead, too. It's something that this first project is going to be a catalyst, but there is so much opportunity with over 30 acres of free land there, more or less privately owned. But we are not shy about working with private developers. We understand that. We want to help them so they can do well. It means job growth. It means new businesses, new places for people to live. So and we're going to try our best to keep everything affordable. Here, we are an affordable community. We have a lot of options throughout the city. And you know, we've really become a destination, and people are really starting to see it over the years.”