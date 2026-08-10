Niagara Falls resident demands answers on radioactivity testing

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls homeowner whose property was among the first tested for radioactivity says she is still waiting to learn what will happen next — and is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to meet with residents directly.

Lexi Hawk, who lives on Chester Avenue, walked me through areas of her backyard where the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Environmental Protection Agency discovered elevated levels of radioactivity during testing.

WKBW Lexi Hawk, who lives on Chester Avenue in Niagara Falls.

"Back here — we have over 7,000 micro rankings per hour...what does that mean?? I wish I knew...ha ha," Hawk said.

In a joint statement, the DEC and EPA said they have visited more than 1,200 properties since July 23 in Niagara County.

“NYSDEC and EPA assessment teams continue to conduct fieldwork across areas of interest in Niagara and Erie counties.

Throughout the week, teams will continue requesting access permission to conduct screening on the properties that are identified in the areas of interest, weather permitting. More than 1,240 properties have been visited since July 23rd with 797 access forms received to date.

On Saturday, joint NYSDEC and EPA teams screened 30 properties and collected samples on one property. Surveying and sampling continued today.

Once an on-site radiological survey is complete, the data is brought back to NYSDEC, EPA, and NYSDOH experts to thoroughly analyze the data and determine if additional assessment is needed.

Preliminary data reviews indicate that the vast majority of properties screened will need no further action. EPA and NYSDEC will contact residents and property owners when screening results and a property-specific technical review are complete to advise when no further action is needed at this time. Notifications to residents and property owners will be forwarded on a continuing basis as the data is reviewed. The initial notification will be followed up in the coming weeks with a more detailed information packet by mail that will include a formal letter of determination, a copy of the property’s screening map, fact sheet, and frequently asked questions with contact information.

Where additional investigation is needed, EPA and NYSDEC are working directly with property owners and residents to schedule and complete additional assessment activities, which may include additional radiological scans, air sampling, and soil sampling.

Staff also remain in direct contact with four residential properties offering voluntary temporary relocation, providing updates, discussing next steps, and helping connect them with available support.

Residents who have questions about the ongoing radiological assessments are encouraged to call (518) 712-8279 , a dedicated phone line for the Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment. This phone line will be monitored daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or they can email the team at NECRA@dec.ny.gov. Residents can also visit the dedicated webpage–on.ny.gov/NECRA [links-2.govdelivery.com]–and sign up for updates by email.

The next scheduled drop-in session to learn more about NECRA project is tomorrow, Monday, August 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Town of Niagara’s community center in Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Joe Rotella Way, Niagara Falls, NY.

NYSDEC and EPA will continue providing updates as fieldwork progresses and additional information becomes available.”



NYSDEC & EPA

Hawk said the state is not being transparent about how many homes are actually contaminated.

"People don't know if they should go outside and play. They don't know if their inside of their home is safe," Hawk said.

WKBW Lexi Hawk's back yard on Chester Avenue, Niagara Falls.

Crews placed caution tape along the back perimeter of Hawk's yard as work continues on the property.

Hawk said testing on her yard has stalled.

"They started their pit test sampling of my yard, and they said they're not done yet, but they haven't been here in over a week, so I don't know where they are when they're coming back," Hawk said.

Hawk is also frustrated by what she sees as a lack of information about the source of the contamination.

WKBW Crews taking test samples in Hawk's yard in July.

"They're testing the soil samples for chemicals on top of the radioisotopes, and that will point them in the direction of the company. But who knows if they're even going to share that with us because they haven't shared anything else," Hawk said.

State Sen. Rob Ortt is trying to introduce legislation to amend the state Superfund law to include radioactive materials. A statement from Hochul's office said the state Superfund has only $1.25 billion for the next 10 years and is already earmarked for other projects.

Hawk is pleading with the governor to meet with residents.

WATCH: Niagara Falls resident demands answers on radioactivity testing

Niagara Falls resident demands answers on radioactivity testing

"What's your message to the governor?" I asked.

"We just want to talk to you. We just want to tell you how we're feeling and why we want this under the state Super Fund. You should give us the courtesy of at least a phone call," Hawk said.

Hochul's office issued a statement saying the governor understands the fear and frustration residents are facing.

"The Governor understands deeply the fear and frustration residents are facing. That's why Governor Hochul proactively ordered the assessment of these properties to protect public health and safety, directed DEC and DOH to work collaboratively with EPA and successfully pushed for additional federal resources to accelerate testing. The state will continue to do the work on the ground to test properties, support affected families and take whatever actions are necessary to get these residents the answers they deserve," Hochul's office stated.

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