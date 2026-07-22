NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS DEC and U.S. EPA have begun collecting soil samples after more than 100 people in Niagara County received a letter warning that high levels of radioactive material were found in their yards.

For Lexi Hawk, receiving that letter from the state Department of Environmental Conservation changed the way she viewed her entire life.

"Every memory that I have [growing up and living in this neighborhood] is now warped with 'how long was I exposed to that?'" Hawk said. "My grandmother died of cancer at 58. It was a rare blood cancer. My mom, right now, is battling a rare, non-genetic and non-hormonal type of breast cancer, so of course you think 'Oh my gosh, is it from this?'"

Outside of Lexi’s house on Wednesday were about a dozen workers from the NYS DEC and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

WKBW

The departments say that they have rapidly mobilized additional resources to intensify investigation and evaluation efforts, collecting soil samples near the surface and at depth in areas of elevated gamma radiation.

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These crews are screening both the outside and inside of homes and have temporarily relocated some neighbors.

They say that analyzing the samples will allow them to better understand the depth, concentration, and composition of the soil that contains radiation.

WATCH: DEC & EPA begin collecting Niagara County soil samples to analyze for radiation

DEC & EPA begin collecting Niagara County soil samples to analyze for radiation

This is yet another step in the more than three-year-long Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment. The DEC says this survey was done out of an abundance of caution due to the region's ties to manufacturing atomic weapon components during World War II and other industries using or producing radiological material since then.

"I just feel sick to my stomach, like I'm in a nightmare," Hawk said. "Supposedly after this, in 3 weeks, I should know the health risks… It's going to feel like forever. It's going to drag. I just wish we could do this and know tomorrow."

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The EPA and DEC plan to continue investigations and evaluations in areas they've been granted access to throughout the week.

State and federal agencies held a joint community meeting Monday night at the Niagara Falls Convention Center to provide updates. Many residents attended to demand more transparency.

WATCH: Residents demand answers after radioactive contamination was found in Town of Niagara

Residents demand answers after radioactive contamination was found in Town of Niagara

Starting earlier this month, Hawk has called on Governor Kathy Hochul for immediate action into these radioactive findings.

"I want the superfund to be opened immediately for this whole entire neighborhood, to relocate us who have received the letters," Hawk said. "To do everybody's yard, whether they've signed the waivers or not, and I want transparency."

WATCH: 'I want transparency': Radioactive contamination found in Town of Niagara, residents demand relocation

Radioactive contamination found in Town of Niagara, residents demand relocation