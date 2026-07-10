TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Niagara woman says the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation notified her months ago that high levels of radioactive material were found in her yard — near her fire pit, shed and along Gill Creek, where her daughter plays.

Lexi Hawk said the discovery has upended life at what should be a calm, peaceful space.

"When a government agency tells you to avoid using a big portion of your backyard you've used for years, you wonder what's going to happen," Hawk said.

Hawk said she only learned where the radiation was worst after she signed a waiver which allowed the DEC onto her property — a waiver that relinquished "any and all claims...now or in the future to seek or receive reimbursement from the DEC, EPA and the State of New York."

She said she signed the waiver under duress.

"I have a 3-year-old. I was scared," Hawk said.

WATCH: 'I want transparency': Radioactive contamination found in Town of Niagara, residents demand relocation

Radioactive contamination found in Town of Niagara, residents demand relocation

Hawk's concerns extend beyond her own property. Her mother has cancer. Her grandmother died of cancer. She said she grew up in a house directly behind hers, playing in the same backyard and the same creek.

"I don't want to get sick," she said.

Hawk spoke to a group of neighbors who gathered and said many of them remain unsure of what is happening in their community. She called for immediate action.

"I want the superfund to be opened immediately for this whole entire neighborhood, to relocate us who have received the letters," Hawk said. "To do everybody's yard, whether they've signed the waivers or not, and I want transparency."

Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder attended the gathering. When asked why residents did not know what was going on, Elder said the event was part of an effort to change that.

"Well, that's why we're here, sir. To make sure this information is out. Some people were notified by letters, others were not," Elder said. "We're trying to make sure everybody in this community knows what's going on and they have the opportunity to come forward and let their voices be heard."

When asked why it took so long to address residents' concerns, Elder said, "We are coming forward now."

For Hawk, the situation has taken an emotional toll.

"It's sad. It's sad. We should not have to go through this," she said.

Hawk told the 7 News I-Team she's expecting to hold a community meeting in the next couple of weeks.

In a statement, Ken Lovett, Senior Communications Advisor on Energy and Environment for Governor Kathy Hochul, wrote, "Protecting the public health and safety of New Yorkers is the Governor's top priority. The proactive and ongoing assessment conducted jointly by DEC and EPA is being done out of an abundance of caution based on the region’s industrial legacy. DEC and EPA, in coordination with the State Department of Health, have been working closely with property owners and local governments to investigate any areas needing additional data to help determine next steps. New York State will work with EPA to take any necessary actions to ensure communities are protected."

Senator Chuck Schumer's office also released this statement: "The homeowners and businesses in this Niagara Falls community need full information, transparency, and cooperative action with state and federal regulators regarding the presence and extent of radioactive contamination in their midst – and they need it now. The community deserves a fully public and comprehensive testing program to define more precisely the extent, severity, and source of this concerning pollution, and any potential health risks. Then, based on the results, they need a real plan to promptly address the implications of this information."

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