NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Gospel Mission on Portage Road in Niagara Falls has expanded its meal service in response to SNAP suspensions affecting thousands of residents.

The mission is expanding beyond serving dinner to include lunch for the entire community, as families face food assistance uncertainties.

WKBW Niagara Gospel Mission, Porter Road, Niagara Falls, NY.

Executive Director John Cooper said they're preparing for a surge.

"It's a tough time, especially for the families that are in need, but that's why we exist," Cooper said.

WKBW Executive Director John Cooper.

Cooper says poverty is at 46% in this community, and the mission serves the third poorest Western New York zip code.

"We want to serve people. That's why we exist," Cooper said. "So, we want to do our job. And so please, if you're in need, come, that's all. It's my message."

WATCH: 'It's a tough time': Niagara Gospel Mission expands meal service amid SNAP uncertainties

Inside the mission's kitchen, head chef Monya Gibbs leads her volunteer team to prepare the meals. She said she sees more families with children looking for help.

"It's awful. It's awful," Gibbs said. "It breaks my heart that it's so that, that it's like a food desert, that there's nothing for people to eat around here. It's just really sad."

WKBW Niagara Gospel Mission head Chef Monya Gibbs.

The mission operates on private financial and food donations. Gibbs is a master at preparing donated food from Chick-fil-A, Wegmans and other businesses.

"I joke around — the show Chopped on Food Network — I say it's like the Chopped kitchen all the time," Gibbs said. "You never know what's in the mystery basket. So that's kind of like here."

WKBW Food preparations.

Those who rely on the meals love Gibbs' cooking.

"Oh boy, Monya can cook. She sure can, and she actually cares about what we eat, and she tries to give us a balanced diet," Jason Insinna said.

WKBW Jason Insinna, wearing Bills cap, has been a shelter member for five years.

Insinna has been a member of the shelter for five years and said it has changed his life. He hopes they can now expand to help.

"What it means to me is that we need to roll our sleeves up and help them," Insinna said.

WKBW Christopher Amico is also with the shelter.

Christopher Amico is also at the shelter. He said there is only one other place in the city that serves a free lunch.

WKBW Lunch time at the Mission.

"They can expect a very safe and friendly environment, be able to bring the family here," Amico said. "There's going to be a great need in the community and not enough people to fulfill that need, so thankful that God's provided us for the interview with a different community."

You can click to donate to the Niagara Gospel Mission online here.