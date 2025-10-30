Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Food resources across Western New York as government shutdown impacts SNAP benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Due to the government shutdown, nearly 3 million New Yorkers will not receive SNAP benefits on Saturday.

With so much uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits, 7 News has compiled a list of food resources across Western New York for those impacted.

General Food Resources

  • 211 WNY — Connects people to services in seven counties in WNY: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming.
  • 211 Finger Lakes — Connects people to services in Allegany County.
  • FeedMore WNY — Provides programs and services throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. On their website, you can locate a food pantry, a mobile food pantry, sign up for meal services and find the farm market.

County-specific Food Resources

