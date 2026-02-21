Internal Email: Candlelight Cabinetry delays return from employee furlough

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has received multiple copies of an internal Candlelight Cabinetry email that says, “key conversations have taken longer than hoped and delayed our plans… Furlough will be continued.”

The email was sent to all employees at the company at around 6 p.m. on Friday. It says that owner Andrew Olsen has “had many positive conversations with our partners this week preparing to resume operations. Some key conversations have taken longer than hoped and delayed our plans.”

In a previous internal Candlelight Cabinetry email from owner Andrew Olsen, he had said he expects to “catch up on all and continue operations the week of February 23rd.”

As a result, Olsen now says in the new email, the employee furloughs will continue the week of February 23.

Candlelight employees tell me they have been without work since January 22. They tell me they still have yet to receive their final paychecks or this year’s 401(k) benefits.

As a result, I have been told that the New York State Department of Labor has opened an investigation into Candlelight Cabinetry.

"The New York State Department of Labor does not comment on open investigations."

This email makes no mention of the fact that employees have not been paid or received their 401(k) benefits.

I have reached out to Olsen about this email, but he did not respond. His last statement to me, on February 11, said “the Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization.”

"Candlelight Cabinetry proudly played a manufacturing role in the Lockport community for 36 years. The company supported hundreds of families through its workforce and community partners. Candlelight recently transitioned to the next generation of ownership with a keen focus on preserving Candlelight’s place in the community’s business and tax base for another 30+ years.



This next generation made significant investments in people, processes, sales, marketing and modernized equipment, with $3.2 million in improved machines and technology placed in service since the transition. That was more than the company invested in many, many years prior. Now the company is receiving increased orders year over year and building toward success.”



Outside circumstances nonetheless put significant cash-flow pressure on the organization, but that issue is being addressed. While having to make some short-term staffing adjustments, the Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization. That will set the organization up to build on its legacy, recent investments and proud heritage for generations to come.”

When I asked Olsen on February 11 why he is not paying his employees, he said, "We are not at liberty to share employee pay records."

“There's no Candlelight to go back to, as far as not only me, but as most people are concerned. I mean, if it opened up under Andrew [Olsen's] ownership, only a fool would go back to work for him,” one employee told me on February 6.