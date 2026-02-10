LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — State Senator Rob Ortt is calling on both the state Department of Labor and the Attorney General’s office to investigate Candlelight Cabinetry in Lockport. Also, owner Andrew Olsen provides an update.

It has been just about three weeks since the quiet furloughs happened at Candlelight Cabinetry, and there are still so few answers, as workers continue to ask for final paychecks, 401k benefits, and about the future of the company.

'Strikes me as unusual': Sen. Ortt calls for investigation into Candlelight Cabinetry

"I’ve seen businesses go out of business. It is always unfortunate, but this just strikes me as unusual," Ortt said. "[Workers] have not been done right, at this juncture, by Candlelight Cabinetry."

Now, State Senator Rob Ortt, along with Assemblyman Paul Bologna, has asked both the state Department of Labor and the Attorney General to investigate the company.

"I do not do that lightly. I will be very clear about that. This is not something you willy nilly ask the top prosecutor in the state, and her office, or the Department of Labor, to investigate a business," Ortt said. "However, we are going to work to make sure that somebody gets to the bottom of this… I think we are owed that as a community, but I think the workers and their families are absolutely owed that."

In response to Ortt’s request, both the Department of Labor and the Attorney General’s office have confirmed to me that they are aware of the situation at Candlelight Cabinetry, and they are actively reviewing the details.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Candlelight Cabinetry owner Andrew Olsen provided some insight into the company’s finances, saying, "Outside circumstances put significant cash-flow pressure on the organization, but that issue is being addressed."

As for the business's future, he added, "The Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization."

You can read his full statement here. It is the first time I have heard from him in over two weeks.

"Candlelight Cabinetry proudly played a manufacturing role in the Lockport community for 36 years. The company supported hundreds of families through its workforce and community partners. Candlelight recently transitioned to the next generation of ownership with a keen focus on preserving Candlelight’s place in the community’s business and tax base for another 30+ years.



This next generation made significant investments in people, processes, sales, marketing and modernized equipment, with $3.2 million in improved machines and technology placed in service since the transition. That was more than the company invested in many, many years prior. Now the company is receiving increased orders year over year and building toward success.





Outside circumstances nonetheless put significant cash-flow pressure on the organization, but that issue is being addressed. While having to make some short-term staffing adjustments, the Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization. That will set the organization up to build on its legacy, recent investments and proud heritage for generations to come.” Andrew Olsen

I asked multiple follow-up questions and I did receive a response from Olsen. I asked:



What exactly does "significant realignment and re-capitalization” mean?

What is your response to state lawmakers now calling on the Department of Labor and the Attorney General to investigate your company?

What solutions are you offering to customers who still have unfulfilled orders?

What is your response to the six different lawsuits, suing the company for more than $6 million?

Why have employees still not received their final paychecks or 401k contributions?

When will employees receive their final paychecks and 401k contributions?

The following statement is Olsen's response:

Any worker who believes they have been a victim of wage theft can file a complaint with the New York State Department of Labor here. Any claims regarding 401Ks or other retirement benefits can be referred to the U.S. Department of Labor here.