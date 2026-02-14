Internal Email: Candlelight Cabinetry to resume operations week of February 23

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has received multiple copies of an internal Candlelight Cabinetry email from owner Andrew Olsen that says he expects to “catch up on all and continue operations the week of February 23rd.”

The email was sent to all employees at the company at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday. It says that Olsen has made progress working with new and existing partners to “sustain Candlelight well into the future.”

Until the week of February 23, Olsen says in that email that the furloughs will continue.

You can read the full email here:

WKBW

Candlelight employees have been without work since January 22. They tell me they still have yet to receive their final paychecks or this year’s 401(k) benefits.

As a result, state senator Rob Ortt has asked the state Department of Labor and the district attorney to investigate the company.

WATCH: 'Strikes me as unusual': Sen. Ortt calls for investigation into Candlelight Cabinetry

'Strikes me as unusual': Sen. Ortt calls for investigation into Candlelight Cabinetry

This email makes no mention of the fact that employees have not been paid or received their 401(k) benefits.

I have reached out to Olsen about this email, but he did not respond. His last statement to me, earlier this week, said “the Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization.”

"Candlelight Cabinetry proudly played a manufacturing role in the Lockport community for 36 years. The company supported hundreds of families through its workforce and community partners. Candlelight recently transitioned to the next generation of ownership with a keen focus on preserving Candlelight’s place in the community’s business and tax base for another 30+ years.



This next generation made significant investments in people, processes, sales, marketing and modernized equipment, with $3.2 million in improved machines and technology placed in service since the transition. That was more than the company invested in many, many years prior. Now the company is receiving increased orders year over year and building toward success.”



Outside circumstances nonetheless put significant cash-flow pressure on the organization, but that issue is being addressed. While having to make some short-term staffing adjustments, the Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization. That will set the organization up to build on its legacy, recent investments and proud heritage for generations to come.”

When I asked Olsen why he is not paying his employees, he said, "We are not at liberty to share employee pay records."

Many employees I have spoken to have already begun searching for other jobs. The State Department of Labor hosted a job fair for Candlelight employees on Thursday

“There's no Candlelight to go back to, as far as not only me, but as most people are concerned. I mean, if it opened up under Andrew [Olsen's] ownership, only a fool would go back to work for him,” one employee told me on February 6.

WATCH: Department of Labor hosts job fair for furloughed Candlelight Cabinetry workers