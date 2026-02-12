Department of Labor hosts job fair for furloughed Candlelight Cabinetry workers

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three weeks after Candlelight Cabinetry furloughed its employees, dozens of workers explored new paths on Thursday at a State Department of Labor job fair for the staff.

The New York State Department of Labor's Rapid Response Team organized a career fair for the impacted employees, as several workers say they don't expect their jobs back.

While employees continue to wait for final paychecks and this year's 401K contributions from Candlelight Cabinetry, multiple local businesses, including Whiting Door in Akron and Hadley Exhibits in Buffalo, came to the job fair.

"You're not going to have happen at Whiting Door what these folks are looking at right now at Candlelight," Whiting Door Director of HR Betsy Budzynski said. "These are great opportunities, long-term employment, great benefits, so we just want to help out and help ourselves too."

"We do a lot of things of that similar nature," Hadley Exhibits Inc. HR Manager Andrea Parker said. "We're just looking to help out and pick up some skilled people."

The Carpenter's Union hired 40 people after Sumitomo closed in the Town of Tonawanda in 2024.

"It's actually the most rewarding part of my job," Council Rep Jeffrey Pasnik said. "When you have someone who you can impact their life and change the trajectory of their family and their lives for generations moving forward, with a career opportunity, that’s what makes this all worthwhile."

This is the most recent statement that I have received from Candlelight Cabinetry owner Andrew Olsen:

"Candlelight Cabinetry proudly played a manufacturing role in the Lockport community for 36 years. The company supported hundreds of families through its workforce and community partners. Candlelight recently transitioned to the next generation of ownership with a keen focus on preserving Candlelight’s place in the community’s business and tax base for another 30+ years.



This next generation made significant investments in people, processes, sales, marketing and modernized equipment, with $3.2 million in improved machines and technology placed in service since the transition. That was more than the company invested in many, many years prior. Now the company is receiving increased orders year over year and building toward success.”



Outside circumstances nonetheless put significant cash-flow pressure on the organization, but that issue is being addressed. While having to make some short-term staffing adjustments, the Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization. That will set the organization up to build on its legacy, recent investments and proud heritage for generations to come.”

When asked why he is not paying his employees, Olsen said, "We are not at liberty to share employee pay records."

