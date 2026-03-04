NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A massive fire tore through the former Gordie Harper's Bazaar in Newfane over the weekend, destroying the building just days before new owners were set to celebrate the grand opening of Apple Barrel at Gordie Harper's Sports Bar and Grill.

Nancy Smith, who was going to be the manager of the new bar and grill, said she watched for hours Saturday night as flames tore through the building.

"It was my dream to have this place," Smith said.

WATCH: Fire destroys Newfane sports bar just weeks before its planned grand opening

Smith walked through the rubble with me, pointing out where the bar once stood, where the kitchen had just been finished and where customers were supposed to gather in just a few weeks.

The building was being transformed under new ownership. Walls had come down, new systems were installed and opening day was within reach.

Smith has spent 40 years in the restaurant industry and said there isn't a job she hasn't done and she was ready to run the bar and grill.

"Hurt, just crushed, crushed. I've been in this industry for 40 years. There isn't anything I can't do in a restaurant… and I always wanted a bar with food," Smith said.

Now, instead of setting up for a grand opening, she is answering phone calls, navigating insurance claims and trying to find a way forward.

"It's been three days, and it just seems so odd that we're not walking into this building to do the work that we have been doing for the last few months," Smith said.

Smith said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

"People came from all over to come here. The pouring out on social media, mine and Tim's phone with text messages and phone calls have just been unreal. We hope that we can rebuild, but we don't know. We don't know anything yet," Smith said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. I reached out to Miller Hose Fire Company for more information and am still waiting to hear back.

