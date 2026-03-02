Fire damages former Gordie Harper's Bazaar in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A large fire caused damage to the former Gordie Harper's Bazaar in Newfane over the weekend.

Firefighters battled the blaze at 3333 Lockport Olcott Road on Saturday night. No information has been released on what caused the fire, how much damage occurred or if anyone was injured. 7 News has reached out to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, and we are waiting to hear back.

A sign outside the business said "Apple Barrel at Gordie Harper's Sports Bar and Grill opening soon."

NC News Service

In September 2022, former owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement. In December 2022, Buffalo Business First reported that new owners, who were friends of Harper's, were set to take over in January 2023.