Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023

NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar.

But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon.

"I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i also feel it necessary that i should be done," said Gordon.

The customers of the restaurant, bar and bazaar are sad to see the Newfane business go.

"Its breaking my heart. It is like we are losing a national treasure really. The man that runs this place is fantastic he has always done great things for each community," said Josie Young.

For the vendors of the bazaar it means leaving behind their 10-year-old stay in the building.

"I am going to have to use Facebook Marketplace, Ebay, and even go to the Clarence Flea Market," said Douglas Schultz.

As bittersweet the closing of Gordon's business is, he wants to thank the visitors and regulars who made the business possible.

"I would like to thank the people of Western New York and the Buffalo and Niagara Falls area and around Niagara County for supporting me through the 25 years I have been here," said Gordon.

Gordie Harper's will be open for lunch and dinner until the new year.