NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The DEC and EPA’s radiological survey of Niagara and Erie Counties appears to have extended further into Niagara Falls, with soil sampling taking place outside of a home on Falls Street.

"When I saw this circus pull up today, I couldn’t believe it," William McClendon said. "They’re doing some physical samples, and we’re hoping to get some results as soon as possible."

With McClendon's permission, workers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation dug through McClendon’s yard on Falls Street to test the soil on his property Tuesday.

He told me the number of workers who showed up to work in his yard surprised him.

WATCH: ‘Couldn’t believe it’: DEC/EPA radioactive material testing extends to Falls Street, Niagara Falls

‘Couldn’t believe it’: DEC/EPA radioactive material testing extends to Falls Street, Niagara Falls

The DEC says the Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment is being conducted out of caution because of regional ties to World War II atomic-weapons production and later radiological industries.

"If this stuff was here since the 40s, the people prior to us should have known, and the people prior to them should have had some inclination," McClendon said.

McClendon’s house is yet another on a long list of homes being tested.

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The DEC and EPA tested a house on Jerauld Street in Niagara Falls last month.

WATCH: DEC/EPA radioactive material testing extends to Niagara Falls

DEC/EPA radioactive material testing extends to Niagara Falls

Before that, Lewiston residents on Morgan Drive saw gamma detectors walked through their neighborhood.

I was also in the Town of Niagara when the area’s first soil samples were taken at Lexi Hawk’s home.

WATCH: DEC & EPA begin collecting Niagara County soil samples to analyze for radiation

DEC & EPA begin collecting Niagara County soil samples to analyze for radiation

Late July, DEC and EPA leaders spoke late last month about what exactly they’re looking for when these tests come to Niagara neighborhoods.

"We are seeing Thorium at elevated levels," DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. "But we need the soil samples to really confirm what is there."

WATCH: DEC and EPA hold press conference on Niagara County radiation screenings amid resident concerns

DEC and EPA hold press conference on Niagara County radiation screenings amid resident concerns

McClendon tells me this much testing makes him feel uneasy inside his own home, but he says he was never offered relocation help.

"I think it’s time we have a conversation with them about that, why we’re still here," McClendon said.

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I’ve been told that final results from these tests can take weeks, if not a few months, but the EPA said that once complete, all data will be made available.

People with questions are asked to call (518) 712-8279 for the dedicated phone line for the Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment.