NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The radiological survey of Niagara and Erie counties appears to have now extended into Niagara Falls, with soil sampling taking place on Jerauld Avenue.

Several New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and US Environmental Protection Agency employees were seen working in Niagara Falls on Thursday.

WKBW

Those employees were seen around the garage of a home on the corner of Jerauld Avenue and 26th Street. They appeared to dig through the yard and take soil samples, testing for high levels of radioactive material in people’s yards.

WKBW

DEC and EPA leaders spoke late last month about what exactly they’re looking for when these tests come to Niagara neighborhoods.

WATCH: DEC/EPA radioactive material testing extends to Niagara Falls

DEC/EPA radioactive material testing extends to Niagara Falls

“We are seeing Thorium at elevated levels," DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. "But we need the soil samples to really confirm what is there."

"We are here to help the people, trying to take care of something that should have been done a long time ago," EPA on-scene coordinator Pete Lisichenko said.

Niagara Falls is now the third location where we know about radiological testing taking place.

Last month, Lewiston residents on Morgan Drive saw gamma detectors walk through their neighborhood.

Around the same time, I was also in the town of Niagara when the area’s first soil samples were taken at Lexi Hawk’s home.

WATCH: DEC & EPA begin collecting Niagara County soil samples to analyze for radiation

DEC & EPA begin collecting Niagara County soil samples to analyze for radiation

I did talk to the person who lives inside the house in Niagara Falls where the testing was going on, and they asked not to be on camera. I was told that they just moved into the house, so they’re not overly concerned about any long-term effects.

I’ve been told that final results from these tests can take several weeks, if not a few months, to compile, but the EPA has said that once complete, all data will be made available.

I did reach out to the DEC and EPA for comments, and they did confirm that the radiological survey is ongoing, but they told me that they don’t comment on specific properties.

"The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is conducting a radiological survey of Niagara and Erie counties in New York State. DEC and EPA assessment teams continue to conduct fieldwork across areas of interest in Niagara and Erie counties. We do not comment on the status of property-specific assessments or their results."