A new independent pharmacy opened in Lockport

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — A new independent pharmacy has opened in Lockport, offering personalized service to residents who lost access to nearby chain pharmacies.

Transit Village Pharmacy opened about two months ago in the Lockport Plaza on South Transit Road.

WKBW Transit Village Pharmacy now open in Lockport Plaza.

Owner Cyrus Ardalan tells me the opening came after four nearby Rite Aid stores closed late last year, leaving many residents scrambling to fill their prescriptions at remaining chain locations.

"It's a critical service to the community," Ardalan declared.

Ardalan now operates 8 independent pharmacies across Western New York. In January, I reported on his opening of Kenmore Village Pharmacy in the Town of Tonawanda.

WKBW Owner Cyrus Ardalan at his new pharamcy.

The Lockport location now offers the same one-on-one customer service model.

"And I'm not knocking chains, but the volume that exists there sometimes it's — it's incredible what they expect pharmacists to do," Ardalan explained.

Pharmacists David Adams and Kim Johnson, who are cousins, tell me the independent setting allows them to build stronger relationships with patients.

"It really just gives you a real good opportunity to interact more closely with patients, and they feel more comfortable," Adams commented.

WKBW Pharmacists Kim Johnson & David Adams.

"The best part of working for an independent is having time to have those small conversations with customers on a daily basis," Johnson remarked.

Johnson said the pharmacy carries the same medications available at larger chain stores.

"There are a lot of people out there that have asked if we carry all the same medications as the big chains. If we and we certainly do," Johnson said.

Pharmacy technician Corilyn Abbott said the personal touch is evident from the moment customers walk in.

WKBW Pharmacy technician Corilyn Abbott.

"It's more one-on-one....I mean the people walk in — I know their name already....I just go grab their bag," described Abbott.

Abbott tells me the staff can also contact a customer's doctor to have prescriptions transferred to the new location.

Among the new customers is Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott, who is Corilyn Abbott's father.

WKBW Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott is now a new customer.

"I needed to get my medication. I wasn't able to get it at the other pharmacy that I was. I changed over here, and I walked in, and I had my medication like in 10 minutes," Rick Abbott noted.

The lawmaker said he is also pleased to see a new small business come into Lockport.

Ardalan said he plans to open another pharmacy in Orchard Park soon.

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