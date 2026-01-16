Kenmore Village Pharmacy is now open, offering an alternative after Rite Aid closures

TOWN OF TONAWADA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new independent pharmacy has opened its doors in the Town of Tonawanda, providing residents with an alternative to struggling chain pharmacies after more than 60 Rite Aid stores shut down across the region.

Two months ago, I told you Kenmore Village Pharmacy was getting ready to open, and now that it's open, I went back to follow up with the owners.

The pharmacy opened this week on Kenmore Avenue, just blocks away from a Rite Aid location that closed last fall. The timing couldn't be better, according to co-owner and pharmacist Tracy Ardalan.

"We've been working on opening this pharmacy for a few years, so it's kind of exciting for us to finally be open," Ardalan commented.

The pharmacy aims to offer the personal service that independent pharmacies are known for, with customers able to meet the staff who fill their prescriptions directly.

"We want people to come in, meet the staff, know who fills your prescriptions, and we'll deal with them directly," explained pharmacist Joni Giallombardo.

Giallombardo previously worked at the closed Rite Aid at Colvin and Kenmore and hopes to reconnect with former customers.

"We're hoping to get a lot of the old customers from down the street," Giallombardo said.

The pharmacy has already signed up new customers from other locations and is actively helping patients transfer their prescriptions.

"We've had a few customers so far, a few patients, and we are doing some transfers now, so people may not actively need to have something filled at the moment, but we can call their physicians, their providers," Giallombardo said. "We can call other pharmacies and transfer, so when they do need it, it's here for them."

"The timing here is actually very good, so for us, because now we can absorb some of that business and help the patients that are looking for a good pharmacy to provide all their needs," Ardalan noted.

In addition to prescription services, the pharmacy will stock basic over-the-counter items. Both pharmacists emphasize their commitment to personalized customer service.

"People are excited to come here. They're excited to be able to come in...know their staff," Giallombardo said.

And it's easy to become a new customer if your health care provider allows it. You can notify your doctor by providing the name and number of Kenmore Village Pharmacy, 716-262-0233, or you can call the pharmacy director, and they will call your doctor for you. You can follow the pharmacy on Facebook.

The Kenmore Village Pharmacy, 747 Kenmore Avenue, hours:



Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sundays - closed

