WNY pharmacies overwhelmed after Rite Aid closures leave customers scrambling

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers are growing increasingly frustrated with long waits and difficulty reaching staff at area Walgreens locations, as local pharmacies struggle to handle the influx of customers following the closure of more than 60 Rite Aid stores last fall.

Facebook posts from customers detail repeated failed attempts to contact pharmacy staff at locations like the Walgreens at Hertel and Parkside, with some saying even their doctors cannot get through to the pharmacy department.

Three months after the Rite Aid closures, the remaining pharmacies — both chain and independent — are being inundated with new customers, creating significant operational challenges.

"We are seeing a big problem in our communities with shortages," Chuck Barone, who owns IvyLea Pharmacy on Elmwood in the Village of Kenmore, said.

The closure of more than 60 Rite Aid stores in Western New York has placed enormous pressure on remaining pharmacies, affecting their ability to serve customers effectively.

"It puts a big strain on not only our ability to take care of our customers, but to answer the phones, just to fill prescriptions in a timely, accurate manner," Barone said.

Beyond the increased customer volume, Barone identified pharmacy benefit managers, known as PBMs, as a major problem for both independent and chain pharmacies. These middlemen process claims between pharmaceutical companies, insurers, and pharmacies. CVS has created its own PBM.

"We have been fighting through our local legislatures, through Washington, through Albany, to try and get reform, because without reform, you're going to see more companies go bankrupt because they just can't financially take care of their customers when they're not making money doing it," Barone said.

Walgreens is now owned by a private equity firm, and Barone said the company's lack of healthcare background has created additional troubles for the chain.

"And I do know that they have been cutting a lot of staff members at their stores, which I believe is just causing more problems," Barone said.

While many consumers report that chain pharmacies don't have enough staff, IvyLea Pharmacy has actually added more employees to handle the increased customer load.

"We've had to because of the increase in volume that we're doing, not only for safety reasons, but also for patient reasons. You know, we want to make sure we're taking care of our patients here at the community level," Barone said.

Barone emphasized that pharmacists serve as the face of healthcare in their communities.

"Whether it be just to sell them aspirin or take care of their prescriptions, talk to their doctors, whatever it is. We're here to help them," Barone said.

Despite the challenges, customer service remains the top priority.

"Even at the numbers that we're doing now, our main goal is to take care of the customer," Barone said.

