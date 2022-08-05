Other Half Brewing expanding to full taproom and restaurant at Seneca One

BUFFALO (WKBW) — One of the top breweries in the country is set to expand it’s operations in Buffalo.

Other Half Brewing Company has signed a 10-year lease with Douglas Development to open a full taproom, restaurant and sports bar in the plaza of Seneca One in Downtown Buffalo.

"We have always been so welcomed by the crowd in Buffalo," Andrew Burman, Chief Operating Officer of Other Half Brewing, told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. "We are moving into a proper tap room, a bar and grill. Really excited to partner with Douglas Development."

"We are a great community in Buffalo. May our beer flow over," Douglas Jemal, Founder of Douglas Development told 7 News. "I said I was going to bring the best of the best to Buffalo. This is the front door to our city and Seneca One is adding to the vibrancy of the area."

Other Half Brewing Company originally opened a beer garden and pop-up space in one of the exterior buildings in the plaza at Seneca One in June of 2021. The brewery is now making a more permanent commitment to being a part of the growing Buffalo beer scene.

Other Half will move from it's current 6,000 square foot location into an 8,000 square foot large building in the same plaza. The new location will be able to host live music, gatherings for sports fans, and even offer a coffee shop and breakfast options. The hope is that the new space breaks ground next month and will be ready to go by the summer of 2023.

"We couldn't be more excited. This is exactly what our vision was from the very beginning," says Paul Millstein from Douglas Development. "One of the top operators in the county. Hand picked to create a sense of energy and uniqueness in Buffalo. Going to continue to raise the bar of quality to provide to the city and all of it's residents."

Other Half Brewing Company, based out of New York City, has several locations across the Northeast including Brooklyn, Washington D.C. and the Finger Lakes.

Full details of the expanded plans for Other Half at Seneca One are still being finalized but the new space is expected to be similar to what the brewery recently opened in Philadelphia in early 2022.

At the time of the opening in Philadelphia Other Half said in a release that the location "offers a 150-seat tap room, expansive season outdoor beer garden and two lines of 20 draft beers as well as a curated selection of the best that Other Half brews including award-winning IPAs, sours, stouts and Oh2 hard seltzers."

The Other Half location in Philadelphia has also started to offer a selection of food including starters, burgers, sandwiches and desserts.

